ERC Radio will broadcast live coverage of the Qualifying Stage for Rally Hungary, the deciding round of the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship.

From 09h30 CET today, Julian Porter and Chris Rawes will provide their expert commentary and analysis live from the stop line of the 3.90-kilometre Napkor stage as the ERC crews battle it out to be fastest and earn the right to selecting their leg one starting position first.



Damp and foggy conditions are expected during the Qualifying Stage, which begins at 09h45 local time. The start order selection takes place in Nyíregyháza at 15h00 with the opening stage due to begin at 18h58 following the ceremonial start at 18h05.

The post Rally Hungary Qualifying Stage live on ERC Radio appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.