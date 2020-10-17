Next month’s Rally Hungary will be made up of 16 stages over a competitive distance of 191.06 kilometres.

While the opening SSS Rabócsiring is a mere 2.4 kilometres in length, the Füzér – Abaújvári elágazás test, which forms SS3 and SS7 on leg one, is the longest at 23.90 kilometres.



Rally Hungary is the fourth round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season and is based in the city of Nyíregyháza from November 6-8.