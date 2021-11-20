Rally Islas Canarias will be live on ERC Radio from 10h30 CET (09h30 local time) today (Saturday).
Ace reporters Neil Cole – Julian Porter’s stand-in for the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship finale – and Chris Rawes will be providing their expert reaction to the action with Mark Jones producing.
USEFUL RESOURCES
ClickHEREfor the leg two start order
ClickHEREfor the event itinerary
ClickHEREfor live timing
ClickHEREfor how to watch live
ClickHEREfor how to listen to ERC Radio
