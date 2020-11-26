ERC Radio will broadcast all the action and reaction from the Rally Islas Canarias Qualifying Stage from 14h45 local time.

Reporters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes will be at the finish of the 3.45-kilometre stage, which gets underway at 15h03, to speak to all 45 crews eligible to take part.



ERC Radio is available at FIAERC.com or via the ERC app.



Photo:Julian Porter/ERC Radio