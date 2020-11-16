Ever-present on the ERC schedule since 2016, the event’s stages climb and descend at a frequent rate. Drivers pay close attention to corner speed and lines to ensure optimal momentum is maintained, while precise car set-up and pacenote accuracy are vital.



One of the notable features of the sealed stages is the abrasive surface, constructed partly from volcanic lava. It means grip levels are high and remain constant if it rains, although tyre wear can increase. However, with the opportunity to take ‘cuts’ through corners limited, the roads remain relatively debris-free.



For 2020, Free Practice, the Qualifying Stage and shakedown move to Guía and a new 3.45-kilometre test, while the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria-DISA stage features a shortened but no less challenging 1.53-kilometre route.



As a commitment to the communities hit by last year’s wildfires, organisers have devised a route the visits as many affected areas as possible.



Meanwhile, in response to COVID-19 restrictions, the service park and headquarters are relocated to the Estadio de Gran Canaria.