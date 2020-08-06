Rally Liepaja entry list confirms strong interest in ERC

-

Interest in the FIA European Rally Championship from drivers and teams remains strong with 42 crews registered for ERC points on Rally Liepāja, which is scheduled to take place from 14-16 August.

Rally Liepāja organiser RA Events has attracted a 48-car entry for the international section of the event with 20 crews set to compete in top-of-the-range Rally2 cars.



In addition, the ERC2 category for showroom-specification machinery has eight entrants, while ERC3 (for Rally4 and Rally5 cars) has 15 crews registered.



The two-tier ERC Junior Championship has attracted a hugely impressive 23 entrants with 10 set to compete in ERC1 Junior and 13 in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior division.



In total, 20 countries are represented on the entry list, which is available by clicking on the link below:



Rally Liepaja 2020 seeded entry list

