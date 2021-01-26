Rally Liepāja, which has been part of the ERC family since it first ran in 2013, is set to take place from July 1-3 on spectacular stages around the cities of Liepāja and Talsi.



The rally’s official website, LVrally.com, has highlighted Fabian Kreim, Nikolai Landa, Ken Torn, plus event newcomer Andreas Mikkelsen, after they all announced plans to contest Latvia’s round of the ERC. ClickHEREfor full story.