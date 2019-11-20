Rally Liepāja inter-city route gets 2020 ERC repeat

Rally Liepāja organisers are planning to repeat their hugely successful inter-city format when the event forms part of the FIA European Rally Championship calendar for the eighth time in 2020.

Confirmed on the eight-event ERC schedule from 29-31 May following recent confirmation of extended Latvian government support, the high-speed gravel event will once again feature stages around the cities of Liepāja and Talsi to the west of the capital Riga.



Raimonds Strokšs, Director of RA Sports, the company behind Rally Liepāja, said: “I would like to thank the Government of Latvia for valuing the gains received by organising such a high level event in Latvia, providing the economic stimulus for Liepāja and the whole region Kurzeme, as well as pushing forward the recognition of Latvia on a global scale by the means of Eurosport TV channels worldwide.



“Since 2013, Rally Liepāja has established its significance in both Latvian and European context – this year, for the first time, it was organised in an especially large territory, stretching from Talsi to Liepāja. That made it possible to include in the itinerary the most challenging Latvian special stages, which was appreciated by our international partners, who are looking forward to returning here.



“For that, the event will retain its current format, covering the area from Talsi to Liepāja and continuing showcasing the Latvian rally traditions in the highest level of competition.”

