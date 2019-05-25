Rally Liepāja will be live on Facebook and ERC Radio today. ERC Radio crew Julian Porter and Chris Rawes will be reporting from all stage finishes and providing their usual expert insight and analysis.

Meanwhile, SS1 and SS4 will be live on the ERC’s official Facebook page from 11h00 CET and 15h15 CET respectively.

The post Rally Liepaja live on Facebook, ERC Radio appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.