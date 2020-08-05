ERC

Rally Liepaja organisers update COVID-19 regulations ahead of ERC event

Image credit: ERC

Organisers of Rally Liepāja, scheduled as round two of the FIA European Rally Championship from 14-16 August, have updated the event’s COVID-19 regulations.

Available by clickingHERE, all those attending the event are urged to familiarise themselves with the extensive information, particularly the arrangements that are in place to enter Latvia for those travelling from countries where there is a high rate of COVID-19 infection.

