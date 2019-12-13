Poland’s round of the FIA European Rally Championship will continue to be based in Mikołajki, organisers of the ERC’s longest-serving event have confirmed.

Scheduled as the fifth event of the 2020 season from 26-28 June, the 77th edition of Rally Poland is the 51st to be included on the European roster.



A statement from the rally organisers read: “Just like in its previous editions held since 2005, the picturesque town of Mikołajki and the Masuria lake district will host the 77th Rally Poland with flat-out action again running on spectacular gravel stages.”

The post Rally Poland confirms Mikołajki base for ERC counter appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.