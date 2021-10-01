ERC Radio’s live coverage of Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguieras begins the Qualifying Stage from 15h15 local time (CET -1).

Available at FIAERC.com or via the ERC app, ERC Radio broadcasts live from all rounds of the FIA European Rally Championship.



For Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguieras, stage-end reporter Chris Rawes will be joined by Gianluca Nataloni from Rallylink.it. Gianluca is deputising for Julian Porter, who will return to the ERC Radio team for Rally Hungary later this month.

