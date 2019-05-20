Rally Team Spain’s Llarena expects tough ERC Liepāja debut

Efrén Llarena admits he faces a tough test to remain on top of the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship standings during Rally Liepāja.

Although the Rally Team Spain talent completed the event reconnaissance with co-driver Sara Fernández last October, he’s yet to sample the high-speed gravel stages in competition mode and won’t get to do so until Friday afternoon’s Free Practice.



“It’s going to be a very difficult rally for me,” said Llarena, who won the Pirelli-supported class on the Azores Rally in March. “I did the recce last year but really it’s a completely new rally for me because I have never driven on these very fast roads before. It won’t be easy but I will do the best I can to score as many points as possible.”

