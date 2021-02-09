M-Sport Poland is auctioning passenger rides for five lucky people in its new-generation Ford Fiesta Rally3 challenger – and FIA ERC3 and ERC3 Junior champion Ken Torn will be behind the wheel of the Pirelli-equipped machine.

All proceeds go to the WOŚP charity, Poland’s largest, which raises money for paediatric and elderly care in the country.



The passenger ride opportunity, which will conform to strict COVID-19 regulations, will take place on a gravel stage at the Silesia Ring in Poland on a date to be agreed. The auction lot is for the winner and four guests, who will all get a ride alongside Torn in the M-Sport Poland Fiesta Rally3.



