Rally5 drivers for ERC3 Junior

Drivers in Rally5 cars (formerly R1) will be eligible for this season’s FIA ERC3 Junior Championship – providing they were aged under 27 at the start of 2020.

A new rule from motorsport’s world governing body, the FIA, permits Rally5 cars for ERC3 Junior for 2020 in addition to Rally4 cars (formerly R2).



While drivers Rally4 cars are likely to set the pace, entry-level Rally5 cars, such as M-Sport Poland’s Ford Fiesta R1, will be attractive to ERC3 Junior newcomers aiming to build their event and international competition experience.



ERC3 Junior takes place over six rounds of the FIA European Rally Championship with three on gravel and three on asphalt. Drivers use Pirelli tyres as standard.

