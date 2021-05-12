Rallye Team Spain, the acclaimed talent development programme from Spanish ASN Real Federación Española de Automovilismo (RFEDA) is supporting an awesome foursome in this season’s FIA European Rally Championship.

As well as continuing its long-term alliance with Efrén Llarena and new-for-2020 squad addition Pep Bassas, Rallye Team Spain is expanding its ERC participation, which began in 2018, by assisting two more young stars, Nil Solans and Alejandro Cachón.



José Vicente Medina, the Rallye Team Spain Manager, explained:“For sure, the ERC is one of the most important rally series in the world. Since the beginning of this project, Rallye Team Spain has been fully committed with this championship, with major success obtained during the last two years. As a national team, we feel really proud to be able to line up four driver/co-driver pairings to battle this season for the ERC1, ERC3 and ERC3 Junior titles. Of course, we will also try to win the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams for a second year in a row.”



He continued: “The Spanish motorsport ASN and Spanish Sports Council, the main supporters of Rallye Team Spain’s activities, are doing their best and pushing a lot to promote young talents as much as possible. We are sure each Spanish athlete who are going to represent our team and our country on rounds of the ERC during the season deserves all the effort done for them and their motorsport careers.”



Jean-Baptiste Ley, the ERC Co-ordinator, Eurosport Events, said:“RFEDA’s Rallye Team Spain initiative is the ultimate example of an ASN developing and delivering an initiative that helps young talents make the step up from national to international level and deserves widespread praise. But the support doesn’t end after year one with RFEDA continuing to make great efforts to remain by the sides of the drivers it helped to make the move to the ERC in the first place. RFEDA is a hugely enthusiastic and dedicated partner and we are proud of our association which began in 2017.”



Cachón follows rising stars Llarena and Bassas as prestigious prize winner

Like Efrén Llarena and Pep Bassas before him, Alejandro Cachón, 21, steps up to the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship as his prize for winning the Beca Júnior R2 title in Spain last season. With Alejandro López co-driving, Cachón will also be eligible for ERC3 points. After Llarena won the ERC3 Junior title in 2019 and with Bassas placing runner-up last season, Cachón’s progress in his RaceSeven-run, Pirelli-equipped Peugeot 208 Rally4 will be keenly followed as he embarks on his first season of international competition.



More noise to come from double Bassas

Pep Bassas, 27, is going for a 2021 double with The Racing Factory by lining up a dual programme in the FIA European Rally Championship and Peugeot Rally Cup Ibérica for the top Portuguese team. After battling Ken Torn for the ERC3/ERC3 Junior titles during his first season of international competition in 2020, Bassas will continue behind the wheel of a Peugeot 208 Rally4 with Axel Coronado once again providing his co-driving expertise. Bassas took his maiden class victory double on Rally Fafe Montelongo last October before he finished runner-up in both the ERC3 and ERC3 Junior final rankings.



Wise guide on board as Solans prepares for first ERC campaign

The vastly experienced Marc Martí – a winner of three FIA World Rally Championship events – will co-drive Nil Solans as the 28-year-old undertakes his first ERC campaign in a Calm Competició-run Škoda Fabia Rally2. The 2017 FIA Junior world champion and 2020 Spanish Gravel title winner impressed on his ERC and Rally Islas Canarias debut last November by winning four stages, and he was leading the all-asphalt event when a double puncture wrecked his hopes of victory.



Llarena lines up more ERC success withFernández

Efrén Llarena will continue to count on Rallye Team Spain’s support and the co-driving brilliance of Sara Fernández during his fourth season in the FIA European Rally Championship and his second at Rally2 level. After claiming an ERC3/ERC3 Junior title double in 2019, Llarena graduated up to the ERC’s top division in 2020. He scored a breakthrough overall podium on Rally Hungary and placed third in the final ERC1 Junior standings. A move to a RaceSeven-run Škoda Fabia Rally2 is planned for this season.



More details on the four Rallye Team Spain crews and their respective programmes for 2021 will be announced during the build-up to the new ERC season, which is set to get underway on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland from June 18-20.

