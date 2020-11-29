An initiative from the Spanish ASN RFEDA, Rallye Team Spain has provided opportunities for Llarena (2017) and Bassas (2019) to step up from national to international level.



Having won the FIA ERC3 and FIA ERC3 Junior titles in 2019, Llarena has been a frontrunner in FIA ERC1 Junior this season, while Bassas fought for the ERC/ERC3 Junior titles against Estonian Autosport Junior Team’s Ken Torn, eventually finishing second in both.



Saintéloc Junior Team finished second in ERC Teams’ standings having taken the title in 2019. Estonian Autosport Junior Team placed third with DriftCompany Rally Team fourth, Team MRF Tyres fifth and Toksport WRT sixth.



**Subject to confirmation of the final results