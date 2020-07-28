Rallye Team Spain’s ERC duo step up in style

-

Efrén Llarena and Pep Bassas both stepped up in style when the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship got underway on Rally di Roma Capitale last weekend.

Llarena, the ERC3 Junior champion from 2019, adapted extremely well on his graduation to ERC1 Junior and a Citroën C3 Rally2 car, driving within himself to build his experience and land a debut class podium.



Meanwhile, Bassas, who stepped up to ERC3 Junior as the winner of RFEDA’s Beca Júnior R2 scholarship in Spain, finished second in the Pirelli-supported category in the all-new Peugeot 208 Rally4.



“For us it was a very good rally,” said Llarena. “We tried our best. We know at the moment we don’t have enough pace to fight because we don’t have the experience but we knew that if we were constant and if we were at 90 per cent in all the stages then we can be at the finish in a good position and it was exactly like this. We were 90 per cent always and I am very happy.



“The team did a good work and Sara also my co-driver. It was our first time and we need to improve but we have time to improve.



“On Saturday we did an easy set-up because it was the first kilometres with the car in a race and I tried to put a soft car, easy to drive. But for the second day I put hard springs, hard anti-roll bars like a circuit car and it worked very well.”



Bassas said: “It’s a good result and it’s a good day. On the first day we had the complication on the first stage with the puncture but the other stages were okay and the pace was okay. We also had a good pace on the second day and we keep pushing but the final loop was a bit slower because it’s important to have good points for the championship. We have Latvia in two weeks and we are feeling very good even though it’s a very different event.”

