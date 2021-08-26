Jari Huttunen got his first taste of MRF’s asphalt tyre package when he tested for Barum Czech Rally Zlín yesterday.

The FIA ERC3 Junior graduate has been called up to the Team MRF Tyres’ line-up for round four of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season when he will drive a Hyundai i20 R5 fitted with the Indian tyre manufacturer’s latest product.



“It is nice to be part of Team MRF Tyres here at Barum Czech Rally Zlín,” Finn Huttunen said. “I am looking forward to getting into the rally on the tyres. It will be my first rally on MRF Tyres. So far in testing, I am impressed.”



Huttunen is the reigning WRC3 champion and has a clear goal in mind this week. “We have come to Zlín to help develop the tyres. Our main aim is to gain data for the development of the tyres. I am looking forward to the opportunity to contribute to the team.



“I have rallied here before in 2017. Zlín is a difficult rally and the weather will also play a part. I will try to drive without any mistakes as gaining data here on this unique rally is very important for me and for Team MRF Tyres.”

