Ready in red: wraps come off Team MRF Tyres’ ERC challengers

The wraps have come off the two cars that will fly the flag for Team MRF Tyres in the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship.

Following a test in Italy on Monday, part of the Indian tyre company’s extensive ongoing development programme, Craig Breen and Paul Nagle and Emil Lindholm and Mikael Korhonen unveiled the colour schemes that will flank their respective Hyundai i20 R5 and Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo during the upcoming ERC season, which gets underway on Rally di Roma Capitale this Friday (24 July).



Breen, a five-time ERC event winner, commented: “I think we can agree that it is a great looking car.”



VisitFIAERC.comtomorrow (Wednesday) for more on Breen's ERC return.

