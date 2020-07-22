Image credit: ERC
-
The recce for Rally di Roma Capitale is underway with crews driving through Sunday’s stages today (Wednesday) to prepare their all-importance pacenotes.
During tomorrow (Thursday) they will recce the Free Practice and Qualifying Stage as well as the stages that make up Saturday’s opening leg.
Photo:Julian Porter/ERC Radio
ERC
ERC Poles not apart as Stec gets ready to rally in Rome
4 HOURS AGO
The post Reconnaissance underway on ERC Rally di Roma Capitale appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Breen excited to lead ERC development mission for MRF Tyres
7 HOURS AGO
ERC
Rally Hungary added to FIA ERC Junior calendar
10 HOURS AGO
Related Topics