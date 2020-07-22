Reconnaissance underway on ERC Rally di Roma Capitale

-

The recce for Rally di Roma Capitale is underway with crews driving through Sunday’s stages today (Wednesday) to prepare their all-importance pacenotes.

During tomorrow (Thursday) they will recce the Free Practice and Qualifying Stage as well as the stages that make up Saturday’s opening leg.



Photo:Julian Porter/ERC Radio

