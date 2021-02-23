Available athttps://registrations.fia.com/rally, the platform allows competitors to register for the FIA European Rally Championship’s three principal categories, ERC1, ERC2 and ERC3 as well as each of the eight events that are scheduled to form the 2021 ERC calendar.



The registration procedure for the FIA ERC Junior Championship and FIA ERC3 Junior Championship is also open with more information available athttps://www.fiaerc.com/erc-junior-2021/.



Competitors entering the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT** can do so at:https://cliotrophy.toksport.com



Registrations for the Abarth Rally Cup** can be submitted at:www.abarth.com.



The ERC is scheduled to take place over eight rounds with four events on asphalt and four on gravel. The 2021 calendar is as follows:



Round 1:55th Azores Rallye (Gravel), May 6-8, 2021C

Round 2:77th Rally Poland (Gravel), June 18-20, 2021J, A, C

Round 3:Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), July 1-3, 2021J, A

Round 4:Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy, asphalt), July 23-25, 2021J, A, C

Round 5:50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín (Asphalt), August 27-29, 2021J, A, C

Round 6:Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras (Portugal, gravel), September 24-26, 2021

Round 7:Rally Hungary (Asphalt), October 22-24, 2021J, A, C

Round 8:Rally Islas Canarias (Asphalt), November 18-20, 2021J, A



J = ERC Junior/ERC3 Junior round; Abarth Rally Cup round; Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT round



**Subject to FIA World Motor Sport Council approval