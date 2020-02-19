Registrations are open for the second Abarth Rally Cup**, which is due to run within the FIA European Rally Championship framework again in 2020.

Exclusively for the Abarth 124 rally using Pirelli tyres, the Abarth Rally Cup is set to take place over six rounds of the ERC (four on asphalt, two on gravel) with a total prize fund of €210,000 up for grabs.



Six great rallies offer asphalt and gravel action

The 2020 Abarth Rally Cup, which is subject to FIA World Motor Sport Council approval, is due to feature on the following rounds of the ERC:



Round 1: Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 7-9 May

Round 2: Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 29-31 May

Round 3: 77th Rally Poland (gravel), 26-28 June

Round 4: Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July

Round 5: Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 August

Round 6: Rally Hungary (asphalt), 6-8 November



All six rounds count, while Abarth Rally Cup competitors will be eligible for the ERC2 production category.



Hugely attractive prize fund of €210,000 up for grabs

On each round, the following prize money will be awarded:



First position: €12,000

Second position: €10,000

Third position: €8,000



The title-winning driver receives an additional €30,000.



Full on-event support provided

In addition to a very attractive prize fund, Abarth will provide an on-event parts support service plus technical back up from its expert engineers.



A dedicated hospitality centre will be open at all rounds, while the Abarth Rally Cup will be pushed through the ERC’s digital platforms with action also included on television coverage of the series on Eurosport and other networks around the world.



Regulations online

The Sporting Regulations, which contain details of how to enter, for the 2020 Abarth Rally Cup, which are subject to FIA World Motor Sport Council validation, can be downloadedhere.



**Subject to FIA World Motor Sport Council validation

The post Registrations open for ERC Abarth Rally Cup** appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.