With two events on gravel and four on asphalt, an exciting season is in store for the Pirelli-equipped drivers, who will relish the versatility and performance of the Italian sportscars.



And with a total prize fund of €169,000 on offer, there is already growing interest from competitors hoping to follow in the wheel tracks of previous winners Andrea Mabellini (2020) and Andrea Nucita (2019).



Francesco Morosini, Abarth Senior Brand Manager & Racing, said: “Again in 2021, Abarth Racing’s commitment to the world of rallying continues and is being relaunched with a series that is more and more appreciated by drivers and navigators, partly thanks to its very large prize fund.



“In the last three seasons, the Abarth 124 rally has proved the world leader among RGT cars and Abarth has racing in his DNA. As taught by Carlo Abarth, one of its missions is to be able to help young drivers grow. Indeed, in the world of rallying, the first two editions of the Abarth Rally Cup crowned two under 30s, Andrea Nucita and Andrea Mabellini. Our hope is to be able to continue to offer a springboard onto the international stages.”



Abarth Rally Cup 2021 calendar:

Round 1:77th Rally Poland (Gravel), June 18-20, 2021

Round 2:Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), July 1-3, 2021

Round 3:Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy, asphalt), July 23-25, 2021

Round 4:50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín (Asphalt), August 27-29, 2021

Round 5:Rally Hungary (Asphalt), October 22-24, 2021

Round 6:Rally Islas Canarias (Asphalt), November 16-18, 2021



Round-by-round prize money:

First position:€10,000

Second position:€8,000

Third position:€6,000



End-of-season cash prize for Abarth Rally Cup winner:€25,000



Recent ERC Abarth Rally Cup title winners

2020:Andrea Mabellini (Italy)

2019:Andrea Nucita (Italy)



More Abarth Rally Cup information:Francesco Italo Senesi,francescoitalo.senesi@stellantis.com



Regulations:Abarth Rally Cup 2021 - Sporting Regulations



**Subject to FIA World Motor Sport Council approval