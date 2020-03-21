All the key action from the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship is being replayed at FIAERC.com over the next few months.

Every five days from 20 March, a review of each round of the action-packed 2019 ERC season will be available with each new video published at 10h00 CET.



First up is the Azores Rallye until 25 March. See below for the full schedule:



From 10h00 CET, Friday 20 March: Azores Rallye 2019



From 10h00 CET, Wednesday 25 March: 43 Rally Islas Canarias



From 10h00 CET, Monday 30 March: Rally Liepāja 2019



From 10h00 CET, Saturday 4 April: PZM 76th Rally Poland



From 10h00 CET, Thursday 9 April: Rally di Roma Capitale 2019



From 10h00 CET, Tuesday 14 April: Barum Czech Rally Zlín 2019



From 10h00 CET, Sunday 19 April: Cyprus Rally 2019



From 10h00 CET, Friday 24 April: Rally Hungary 2019

The post Relive the 2019 ERC season at FIAERC.com appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.