Relive the 2019 ERC season at FIAERC.com
All the key action from the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship is being replayed at FIAERC.com over the next few months.
Every five days from 20 March, a review of each round of the action-packed 2019 ERC season will be available with each new video published at 10h00 CET.
First up is the Azores Rallye until 25 March. See below for the full schedule:
From 10h00 CET, Friday 20 March: Azores Rallye 2019
From 10h00 CET, Wednesday 25 March: 43 Rally Islas Canarias
From 10h00 CET, Monday 30 March: Rally Liepāja 2019
From 10h00 CET, Saturday 4 April: PZM 76th Rally Poland
From 10h00 CET, Thursday 9 April: Rally di Roma Capitale 2019
From 10h00 CET, Tuesday 14 April: Barum Czech Rally Zlín 2019
From 10h00 CET, Sunday 19 April: Cyprus Rally 2019
From 10h00 CET, Friday 24 April: Rally Hungary 2019
