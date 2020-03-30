Remembering when… Breen gives Peugeot’s 208 T16 debut ERC win

Craig Breen marked the debut of Peugeot’s 208 T16 with victory on the Acropolis Rally, the third event of the 2014 FIA European Rally Championship season, which finished in Loutraki on 30 March.

After Peugeot Rally Academy team-mate Kevin Abbring grabbed first place from Bryan Bouffier on stage two, Breen moved into a lead he wouldn’t relinquish on the fifth stage after a cooling issue stopped Abbring.



Breen, who was co-driven by Scott Martin, won four stages to finish 8.1s ahead of Bouffier with Kajetan Kajetanowicz completing the podium in Greece, one place in front of Esapekka Lappi, who would end the season as champion.

