Remembering when… ERC did Star Wars

Back in 2018, to mark Star Wars Day (May 4), which coincided with leg one of Rally Islas Canarias, several FIA European Rally Championship drivers appeared in a video produced by the Eurosport Events’ production team.

Click here to find out what happened or follow this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=N2qQtNWjK_I

