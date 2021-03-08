The race for the 2018 FIA European Rally Championship ERC Ladies’ Trophy went down to the wire.

Not until the end of the final stage of Rally Liepāja back in the October of that year was it clear that Canary Islander Emma Falcón had done enough to take the honours from Catie Munnings, although it was the Briton who secured the class victory on the event itself.









Munnings knew only a top five finish in ERC3 would improve her final championship position and, thanks to issues befalling fellow ERC3 Junior competitors Mattia Vita and Kristóf Klausz, she progressed from seventh to fifth across the course of leg two.









However, the Saintéloc driver’s gains were not enough to tip the balance in her favour for the title, with Falcón’s seventh place in ERC3 enough to seal the trophy.









“It has been a rally difficult year with many problems but I’m very happy to stay here and win the championship, said Falcón. “Thank you to Catie as well.”









Falcón had taken a cautious approach throughout, with an unfamiliar GC Motorsport-run Peugeot 208 R2 replacing her usual Citroën DS3 R3T in Liepāja.

ERC Adrienn Vogel’s ERC top fives revisited 2 HOURS AGO

ERC Stratieva marks International Women’s Day by confirming ERC campaign 8 HOURS AGO