Remembering when… Heyne went to Bialowieza and back to win oldest ERC rally

With 77th Rally Poland postponed to coincide with the FIA European Rally Championship event’s centenary celebrations in 2021, here’s a reminder of why Tadeusz Heyne went to Białowieża and back… and won.
The first edition of Rally Poland was held from 23-25 July 1921. Six crews took part on a route from Marki near Warsaw to Białowieża and back.
Heyne, one of Poland’s automotive pioneers, was the fastest over the 576-kilometre route in a Dodge.
