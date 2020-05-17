Remembering when… Heyne went to Bialowieza and back to win oldest ERC rally

-

With 77th Rally Poland postponed to coincide with the FIA European Rally Championship event’s centenary celebrations in 2021, here’s a reminder of why Tadeusz Heyne went to Białowieża and back… and won.

The first edition of Rally Poland was held from 23-25 July 1921. Six crews took part on a route from Marki near Warsaw to Białowieża and back.



Heyne, one of Poland’s automotive pioneers, was the fastest over the 576-kilometre route in a Dodge.

