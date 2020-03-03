Remembering when… Kubica was fast in ERC

Polish motorsport legend Robert Kubica who, like new ERC1 Junior contender Miko Marczyk is supported by PKN Orlen, took part on five rounds of the FIA European Rally Championship between 2013 and 2014.

After making his debut on Rally Islas Canarias, which marked his comeback to international motorsport after he suffered serious injuries during an accident on a rally in Italy in 2011, Kubica scored his first ERC event finish on the Azores Rallye in April 2013.



Driving a Citroën DS3 RRC, Kubica completed the Ponta Delgada event in sixth overall following a time-consuming roll, having led for the first six stages on the back of a succession of fastest times.



He took part on two more ERC events in 2013, including Rally Poland, before he landed a dramatic final-stage victory on the 2014 season-opening Internationale Jänner Rallye, this time in a Ford Fiesta RRC.

