Back in 2012, Mikkelsen was flying high in the Intercontinental Rally Challenge. Two IRC events, the Geko Ypres Rally and Barum Czech Rally Zlín, ran in tandem with the ERC, which effectively joined forces with the IRC the following season through the work of promoter Eurosport Events.



On the Czech Tarmac round, which ran from August 31-September 2, Mikkelsen and co-driver Ola Fløene were competing in a Škoda UK Motorsport Fabia S2000.



Second quickest on stage two, back-to-back stage wins put the Norwegians at the top of the order, a position they held until a hesitant run through an increasingly slippery stage seven.



Nevertheless, they were very much in the podium fight starting leg two only for an off-road moment on the final day’s first stage dropping them down to P10.



They were in eighth position after winning the penultimate stage of the event after which the rally was brought to a premature halt following a spectator fatality on SS13.