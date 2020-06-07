Remembering when… pre-stage tweaaks prove costly for Franceschi in ERC3 Junior

-

If rallying was about pace alone, Jean-Baptiste Franceschi would have been at least a worthy runner-up to Ken Torn in the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship category on Rally Liepāja last season.

But there’s much more to it than that, as the French talent found out to his cost on the final morning of the Latvian event back in May 2019.



Franceschi, who was co-driven by Jacques-Julien Renucci, had won on his ERC3 Junior debut on Rally Islas Canarias debut earlier in the month but had to settle for fourth place when misfortune struck.



“Before the start of stage nine it was raining a lot and I wanted to change something in the car,” Franceschi explained. “But I forgot to close the bonnet. From the start the bonnet was open to the end and we did 18 kilometres like this. Still there were some good points but we expected something better because as a competitor you always want to win. We made a mistake and it’s like that. But I [was] very happy about my pace for the first time here.”

