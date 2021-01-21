Prior to the advent of the FIA World Rally Championship, Rallye Monte-Carlo opened the FIA European Rally Championship season.
From 1953 up until 1968, ERC aces tested their skills on the event’s challenging mountain roads, which were frequently coated in ice or snow.
As the famous event prepares to mark the start of the 2021 world championship, this image is a throwback to 1968 and captures Vic Elford, the then reigning ERC champion, on his way to victory alongside his co-driver David Stone in a Porsche 911 T.
Photo:With grateful thanks to Porsche.de
