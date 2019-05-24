Remennik revved up for “cool” times in ERC2

Sergei Remennik can’t wait for Rally Liepāja to begin later today – because of the “cool” entry list in the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 category.

Russian ace Remennik will face competition from a host of drivers including Baltic blasters Ralfs Sirmacis (Latvia) and Vytautas Švedas (Lithuania). Kuwaiti newcomer Mshari Al-Thefiri and 2017 ERC2 title contender Zelindo Melegari (Italy) will also be in the battle for honours, as will Abarth Rally Cup trio Reinis Nitišs (Latvia), Dariusz Poloński (Poland) and Andrea Nucita (Italy).



“I like the Baltic races very much and I’m glad to return to Latvia,” said Remennik. “I’m also pleased with the our division's entry list – it’s cool there are guys who will drive very fast! At the same time, we will finally be able to evaluate how the Abarth 124 rally will feel on the gravel surface.”



Remennik, who will be co-driven by Marina Danilova, in place of regular wingman Mark Rozin, continued: “Taking into consideration that in the Canaries we didn’t score points at all, our maximum task would be to try to collect all the possible points. But it’s a long race and everything can change.”

