A staggering 133 examples of the Renault Clio RSR Rally5 have been produced and delivered in a period of 10 months, Renault Sport Racing has revealed.

The car made its FIA European Rally Championship debut on Rally Hungary last November and will be used as the base machine for the new-for-2021 Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT.



When the Clio Cup race car and Clio RX rallycross figures are added to the tally, the total number of units produced and delivered hits a remarkable 225.



And the number will soon increase with production of the Clio Rally4 underway at Renault’s Dieppe facility.



Benoît Nogier, Renault Sport Racing’s Commercial Racing Director, said: “In less than a year, the fifth-generation Clio has become the new benchmark for accessibility, reliability, versatility and performance in the world of motorsport. Thanks to these strengths, our customers are shining wherever they compete. We want to thank them for their trust, and we will continue to anticipate and be attentive to their needs.



“I would also like to congratulate all our teams who have worked tirelessly: the Dieppe and Viry-Châtillon sites of course, but also our supplier factories such as Revoz, Bursa, Motores, ACI Le Mans and Sandouville.



“With the imminent arrival of Clio Rally4, the pace will continue to be brisk over the coming months but we are all looking forward to seeing our most loyal customers and new faces succeed with the Renault products in all disciplines."

