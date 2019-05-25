Returning Liepāja winner Sirmacis out front on ERC2 debut

Ralfs Sirmacis is heading for another success on Rally Liepāja, this time in the ERC2 class on his debut in the category.

The Latvian – a graduate of ERC Junior who won his home event outright in 2016 – is in 13th position overall and has an advantage of more than four minutes over in ERC2 after his closest rivals fell by the wayside during the opening loop of stages.



Vytautas Švedas was second, just 3.5 seconds adrift of Sirmacis, in the opening stage but stopped with a gearbox issue in SS2. That handed second place to Dmitry Feofanov, but he rolled his Mitsubishi on SS3, as did third-placed Sergey Remennik.



Darius Poloński is second overnight after passing Andrea Nucita for the Abarth Rally Cup lead in SS5. Meshari Al-Thefiri from Kuwait is fourth in a Mitsubishi – just 0.3s behind Nucita – with Zelindo Melegari fifth.

