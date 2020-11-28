With 2020 title winner Andrea Mabellini troubled by a brake issue on leg one, Poloński sprinted into early lead that he would not relinquish, despite difficulties of his own on today’s deciding leg.



“It was a tough rally for us,” said the Rallytechnology-run driver. “We had some problems this morning and lost some time in ERC2 where we were also fighting for the win. But finishing just nine seconds away from winning ERC2 made me really happy.



“On the first stage this morning we touched something and went off slightly and the wheels were not properly straight. I thought it was something much more risky so we just decided just to get to the finish. Then we recognised the problem was not so big. We had a problem on the left corners, the right corners were okay but we knew we could push and we would not lose the steering.”



Poloński’s victory moves up to fourth in the final table with ex-circuit racer Mabellini finishing second on Rally Islas Canarias to end his maiden season of ERC action with 93 points in the Abarth Rally Cup.