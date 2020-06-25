Revealed: ERC Rally Liepaja’s key numbers

-

With Rally Liepāja organisers gearing up to host round two of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship from 14-16 August, here are the event’s key numbers.

10:Rally Liepāja 2020 is set to feature 10 high-speed gravel stages around the cities of Liepāja and Talsi in western Latvia.



180.51:The scheduled competitive distance is an action-packed 180.51 kilometres.



12:The eighth Rally Liepāja will get underway from Talsi Airfield, Ģibuļi Parish, at 12h00 local time on Saturday 15 August.



15:However, before then, from 15h00-17h15 local time on Friday 14 August, the first timed action takes place with Free Practice in the Grobiņa Parish followed by the Qualifying Stage from 17h30.



25.97:There’s no such thing as an easy start on Rally Liepāja: the opening special stage is a mammoth 25.97 kilometres in length.



28.02:However, SS4, which is scheduled to bring the opening day’s action to a close, will be even longer, measuring a whopping 28.02 kilometres.



5.58:SS9, the penultimate stage of Rally Liepāja, is the shortest at 5.58 kilometres.



93.15:At 93.15 kilometres, leg one of Rally Liepāja is the event’s longer leg with leg two covering a distance of 87.36 kilometres.



2:As well as counting for FIA European Rally Championship points, Rally Liepāja forms part of the Latvian Rally Championship (LRC) and FIA Baltic Rally Trophy.



1:Only one driver, Nikolay Gryazin, has won Rally Liepāja on more than one occasion. The other winners, including Craig Breen and Esapakka Lappi, have triumphed once only.

