Revealed: Fourmaux’s Orange crush on ERC

This is the striking orange colour scheme that will flank Adrien Fourmaux’s Ford Fiesta R5 MkII when he makes his FIA European Rally Championship on Rally di Roma Capitale later this month.

The new livery celebrates the successful partnership between M-Sport and Orange1 Racing and will be put through its paces on the all-asphalt ERC season opener from 24-26 July.



M-Sport and Orange1 Racing joined forces for last year’s Italian Rally Championship when Simone Campedelli took a win and five podiums in a Fiesta R5.



The 2019 edition of Rally di Roma Capitale was Campedelli’s first appearance in M-Sport’s EcoBoost-powered Fiesta R5 MkII.



M-Sport will also be represented in the separate Rally Stars event for current-specification World Rally Cars with ‘Pedro’ at the wheel of the FIA World Rally Championship-winning, EcoBoost-powered Ford Fiesta WRC, which has taken nine wins and 31 podiums so far in the sport’s top tier.



Belgian Renaud Jamoul will co-drive Fourmaux, while ‘Pedro’ can count on fellow Italian Emanuele Baldaccini’s co-driving skills.



M-Sport Managing Director, Malcolm Wilson OBE, said: “It’s been a tough time for the business over the past few months, so it’s great to see competitive rallying now starting to return in Europe. Rally di Roma signals the restart of international rallying, and provides the perfect platform for us to showcase our cars in what is sure to be a really competitive field. And I think I speak for every rally fan when I say that I’m looking forward to seeing some of the sport’s big names back battling it out on the stages.”



Team Principal, Richard Millener, added: “It’s fantastic to be looking forward to a rally again. Adrien was quick when he last drove the Fiesta R5 MkII on asphalt, and the hope is to see him demonstrate that same pace as he tackles Rally di Roma for the first time. It’s also great to see ‘Pedro’ taking to the wheel of the Fiesta WRC. When he joined us last year he instantly became a valued and popular member of the team, and we’re delighted to give him an opportunity to drive our top-specification car on home soil.”

