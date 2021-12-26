Javier Pardo dominated the 2021 FIA ERC2 Championship by winning the category on all six rounds he contested.

His Suzuki Motor Ibérica team-mate Joan Vinyes has partnered him for the last five seasons and believes Pardo’s versatility made the difference during his charge to the production class title.



“Javier is a very young pilot, but is a very good pilot,” veteran Andorran ace Vinyes said. “He’s very quick in Tarmac and gravel, very safe, never going out of the road. This year was his year.”

