Revealed: Stratieva’s new ERC look

This is how Ekaterina Stratieva’s Peugeot 208 R2 is set to look in this year’s FIA European Rally Championship.

Stratieva marked International Women’s Day earlier by announcing her entry on the ERC season-opening Azores Rallye from 26-28 March.



The Bulgarian is linking up with the Saintéloc Junior Team once again. The French squad guided her to the ERC Ladies’ Trophy title in 2019, while the points Stratieva scored in Cyprus and Hungary last season helped Saintéloc win the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams.

