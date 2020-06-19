Revised ERC 2020 calendar approved

Image credit: ERC
The revised calendar for the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship has been approved.
At the online meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council today, the dates of the events that have been rescheduled in response to restrictions imposed by COVID-19 were ratified as follows:
Round 1: Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 JulyJ
Round 2: Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 14-16 AugustJ
Round 3: Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 AugustJ
Round 4: Azores Rallye (gravel), 17-19 SeptemberJ
Round 5: Cyprus Rally (gravel), 16-18 October
Round 6: Rally Hungary (asphalt), 6-8 November
Round 7: Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 26-28 NovemberJ
J= ERC1 Junior/ERC3 Junior round
