-

The revised calendar for the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship has been approved.

At the online meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council today, the dates of the events that have been rescheduled in response to restrictions imposed by COVID-19 were ratified as follows:



Round 1: Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 JulyJ

Round 2: Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 14-16 AugustJ

Round 3: Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 AugustJ

Round 4: Azores Rallye (gravel), 17-19 SeptemberJ

Round 5: Cyprus Rally (gravel), 16-18 October

Round 6: Rally Hungary (asphalt), 6-8 November

Round 7: Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 26-28 NovemberJ



J= ERC1 Junior/ERC3 Junior round

ERC Hlousek’s ERC success rewarded with factory co-drive 13 HOURS AGO

The post Revised ERC 2020 calendar approved appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Von Thurn und Taxis plots all-asphalt ERC adventure YESTERDAY AT 04:00