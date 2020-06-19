ERC

Revised ERC 2020 calendar approved

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
40 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

-

The revised calendar for the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship has been approved.

At the online meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council today, the dates of the events that have been rescheduled in response to restrictions imposed by COVID-19 were ratified as follows:

Round 1: Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 JulyJ
Round 2: Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 14-16 AugustJ
Round 3: Barum Czech Rally Zlín (asphalt), 28-30 AugustJ
Round 4: Azores Rallye (gravel), 17-19 SeptemberJ
Round 5: Cyprus Rally (gravel), 16-18 October
Round 6: Rally Hungary (asphalt), 6-8 November
Round 7: Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 26-28 NovemberJ

J= ERC1 Junior/ERC3 Junior round

ERC

Hlousek’s ERC success rewarded with factory co-drive

13 HOURS AGO

The post Revised ERC 2020 calendar approved appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC

Von Thurn und Taxis plots all-asphalt ERC adventure

YESTERDAY AT 04:00
ERC

ERC The Stage recalls strange but true moment from history

17/06/2020 AT 19:00
Related Topics
ERC
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

ERC

Hlousek’s ERC success rewarded with factory co-drive

13 HOURS AGO
ERC

Von Thurn und Taxis plots all-asphalt ERC adventure

YESTERDAY AT 04:00
ERC

ERC The Stage recalls strange but true moment from history

17/06/2020 AT 19:00
ERC

By royal command: Stars line up for ERC The Stage online talk show

17/06/2020 AT 10:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rally Canaries

Highlights: ERC Rally Islas Canarias

00:03:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

KAJTO_LEG2_STE

00:02:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

BREEN SS10

00:01:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

KAJTO_LEG1_WEB

00:01:11
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

7 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

11 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

17/06/2020 AT 12:14
Play Icon
Liga

Messi hits out at Abidal: 'Take responsibility for yourself - and don't feed rumours'

04/02/2020 AT 19:09
Formula 1

Not a lot made sense for Ferrari - Raikkonen

15/09/2017 AT 15:42
Football

The Warm-Up: Neymar’s move, and Darron Gibson gets a bit too honest

01/08/2017 AT 06:10
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Formula 1

Grosjean fed up with 'NASCAR' racing in F1

31/07/2017 AT 13:14
Premier League

Suarez: Bellerin torn over Barca move

15/06/2017 AT 11:08
Liga

FFF president: Zidane coaching France 'a logical continuation'

15/06/2017 AT 09:53
View more

What's On

Previous articleHlousek’s ERC success rewarded with factory co-drive
Next articleSouthampton thrash basement side Norwich 3-0 away