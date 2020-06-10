Revisit the 2019 season on ERC The Stage

Image credit: ERC
This week’s ERC The Stage, the internet talk show from the FIA European Rally Championship, will be devoted to a review of the 2019 season while it makes a short service halt.
Looking back on the eight events that made for an action-packed and hugely memorable 2019 campaign, the programme is voiced byERC The Stageco-host Chris Rawes with stage-end reporting from his colleague Julian Porter.
Meanwhile,ERC The Stagewill be back in its normal format next week.
ERC The Stageis available at:
Facebook.com/FiaEuropeanRallyChampionship/
orYoutube.com/user/FIAERC
