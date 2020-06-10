ERC

Revisit the 2019 season on ERC The Stage

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
4 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

-

This week’s ERC The Stage, the internet talk show from the FIA European Rally Championship, will be devoted to a review of the 2019 season while it makes a short service halt.

Looking back on the eight events that made for an action-packed and hugely memorable 2019 campaign, the programme is voiced byERC The Stageco-host Chris Rawes with stage-end reporting from his colleague Julian Porter.

Meanwhile,ERC The Stagewill be back in its normal format next week.

ERC The Stageis available at:
Facebook.com/FiaEuropeanRallyChampionship/
orYoutube.com/user/FIAERC

ERC

Loubet and Sordo to show World Rally Cars on ERC Rally di Roma Capitale stages

YESTERDAY AT 14:00

The post Revisit the 2019 season on ERC The Stage appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC

Introducing… ERC1 recruit Niki Mayr-Melnhof

08/06/2020 AT 04:00
ERC

Remembering when… pre-stage tweaaks prove costly for Franceschi in ERC3 Junior

07/06/2020 AT 10:00
