Revisit the 2019 season on ERC The Stage

This week’s ERC The Stage, the internet talk show from the FIA European Rally Championship, will be devoted to a review of the 2019 season while it makes a short service halt.

Looking back on the eight events that made for an action-packed and hugely memorable 2019 campaign, the programme is voiced byERC The Stageco-host Chris Rawes with stage-end reporting from his colleague Julian Porter.



Meanwhile,ERC The Stagewill be back in its normal format next week.



ERC The Stageis available at:

Facebook.com/FiaEuropeanRallyChampionship/

orYoutube.com/user/FIAERC

