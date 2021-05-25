Leading female driver Adrienn Vogel was the top international finisher in the 2WD category on Auto UH Rallysprint Kopná in Czech Republic last weekend.

Making the most of the support and knowledge from local team Orsák Rallysport, the Hungarian finished P29 out of 118 starters in the Ford Fiesta Rally4 she was sharing with co-driver Ivett Notheisz.



"It was one of the toughest races of our lives in the Czech Republic,” said Hungarian Vogel, who impressed during her ERC3 campaign in 2020 with two top-five finishes. “It put us to the test at every level, but it was well worth it. Bumpy, tricky stages full with mud and water, it required tremendous concentration, but we enjoyed every single minute and learned a lot in every moment.”



Based in Slušovice close to the city of Zlín, where the ERC-counting Barum Czech Rally Zlín takes place this August, the seven-stage event uses similar roads to those forming part of the route of the famous sealed-surface ERC counter, one of four FIA European Rally Championship events Vogel is planning to contest this season.

ERC The step-up superstars: ERC title winners on top form in Portugal YESTERDAY AT 04:10

ERC Cais returns to winning ways ahead of new ERC season 23/05/2021 AT 04:03