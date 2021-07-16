Sixty-three crews will chase FIA European Rally Championship points on Rally di Roma Capitale next week as interest in the ERC remains strong.

Of the ERC-registered crews, 34 are set to compete in Rally2 cars, while the ERC Junior and ERC3 Junior championships have attracted a combined 12 entries. ERC2 has eight planned starters, including two Abarth Rally Cup contenders, while five Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT runners are among the 18 drivers eligible for ERC3 points.



As well as entries from 63 ERC crews, event organiser Motorsport Italia has attracted another 36 entrants for the international event for a massive total of 99 registrations.



The all-asphalt Rally di Roma Capitale takes place from July 23-25 as round three of the 2021 ERC season and round five of the Sparco-sponsored Campionato Italiano Rally.



Entry numbers correct at time of content preparation.

