Roberto Gobbin is set to make his return to the FIA European Rally Championship on his home event, Rally di Roma Capitale, armed once again with an Abarth 124 rally.

Gobbin finished second in the Abarth Rally Cup in Rome last season and will have similar ambitions when this year’s event takes place from July 23-25.



Dariusz Poloński tops the Abarth Rally Cup standings after the Pole won the opening two events of the season.

