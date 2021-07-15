Martin László can’t wait for the FIA European Rally Championship to switch from gravel to asphalt on Rally di Roma Capitale next week.

The Hungarian has shown pace and potential on the opening two loose-surface events of the season in Poland and Latvia but was out of luck on both occasions in the Peugeot 208 Rally4 he shares with co-driver Dávid Berendi.



“I enjoyed [Rally Liepāja] but it’s difficult for me because it’s my first time here and I prefer the Tarmac so we will see what we can do in Rome,” said László, whose ERC3 Junior campaign is being overseen by double ERC 2WD champion Zoltán Bessenyey.



László finished ninth in ERC3 Junior in Latvia after restarting on day two. “In the first stage, in the middle, in the chicane exit we hit something with the right-front tyre,” he explained. “It broke my steering arm like in Poland. I didn’t have the feeling to push after this so the speed was not so high but I am still learning.”



László impressed on his Rally di Roma Capitale debut last season by finishing third in ERC3.

