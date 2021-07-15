Michał Pryczek is set for another FIA European Rally Championship adventure in Italy next week.

Fresh from his ERC debut on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland and his maiden ERC2 podium on Rally Liepāja, the Subaru Impreza-driving Pole is now preparing for the all-asphalt Rally di Roma Capitale, which takes place from July 23-25.



“The rally was good for us, we gained a lot of experience on gravel and we made a good result in ERC2, I’m quite happy,” Pryczek said after finishing third in ERC2 on Rally Liepāja recently. “The first day was quite a big adventure for us because we had a flat tyre on SS2 and we hit a rock but it didn’t cause too much damage. We didn’t have many adventures on the second day, we just tried to maintain our pace and our third place.”



Pryczek is co-driven by his father Jacek. They compete in a Subaru Impreza under the Subaru Historic Rally Team banner.

