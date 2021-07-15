Javier Pardo and Joan Vinyes are ready for Rally di Roma Capitale following a successful test in Spain earlier this week.





As well as working through set-up options for the all-asphalt round, Pardo and Vinyes used the test to try out a new evolution of Hankook tyre, the Ventus Z215.



"Inside the car and looking at the times gives us good hope for the future,” said Spaniard Pardo, who won ERC2 on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland. “The test stage was short, we will see on a real stage with 20 kilometres or more how [the tyres will] behave and if they maintain the improvement compared to the previous tyres.”



Andorran Vinyes said: “The important thing now is to analyse all the data collected, to analyse it cold. But the truth is that we have had a very good feeling.”



