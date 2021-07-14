Rally di Roma Capitale, round three of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship from July 23-25, was unveiled to the media during a press conference at the headquarters of ACI, the Italian ASN, today. Here are 10 take-outs.

1:Rome’s Castel Sant'Angelo (pictured) hosts the starting ceremony of the ninth edition of Rally di Roma Capitale from 19h00 CET on July 23.









2:It’s followed by the traditional parade through Rome when competitors pass several landmarks including the Colosseum, Fori Imperiale and Vittoriano.









3:The all-new superspecial around the Terme di Caracalla is up first from 20h00 and promises to be a thrilling spectacle.









4:Crews then return to the event base in Fiuggi, southeast of Rome, for two days of asphalt action on July 24 and July 25 in the municipalities of Cave, Fumone, Arsoli, Arpino, Santopadre, Rocca Santo Stefano, Cervara di Roma, Collepardo, Ceprano, Capranica Prenestina, Bellegra, Rocca di Cave, Trevi nel Lazio and Guarcino.









5:Fiuggi hosts the finish on the afternoon of Sunday July 25.









6:As part of the event’s ongoing environmental action, event organiser Motorsport Italia is only using hybrid or electric vehicles and has established waste disposal points in Fiuggi. In a further move liaison sections between stages are as short as possible to cut carbon emissions.









7:With the event taking place behind closed doors in line with restrictions resulting from the global pandemic extensive live streaming is planned with full details due to be announced soon.









8:Organisers have attracted a record entry of Rally2 cars with more details due tomorrow, July 15, when the official entry list is published.









9:Event organiser Max Rendina is already looking ahead to Rally di Roma Capitale’s 10th anniversary in 2022 when he hopes spectators will be allowed to return.



10:FIA President Jean Todt delivered a special video message looking ahead to the event, which has been part of the FIA European Rally Championship family since 2017.

